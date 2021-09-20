MONDAY — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, spinach salad with vinaigrette, cantaloupe, cinnamon roll, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, pumpkin cake, peach slices, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, tapioca pudding, applesauce, sliced bread
THURSDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, white bean salad, California blend vegetables, orange sherbet, petite banana, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, sundae cup, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25