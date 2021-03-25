JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, molasses cookie, applesauce

TUESDAY — Chili casserole, broccoli cuts, Butterfinger torte, apricot halves, cornbread

WEDNESDAY — Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, ice cream cup, pear slices

THURSDAY — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, Birthday cake, apple slices, dinner roll

FRIDAY — No Meal Delivery today - Good Friday

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

