LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Sloppy Jo on a bun or ham melt
TUESDAY — Nachos with cheese or chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes
WEDNESDAY — Spicy or regular chicken patty
THURSDAY — Taco soup or rib patty
FRIDAY — Chicken pizza quesadilla or cheese pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Pancakes
TUESDAY — Ravioli
WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes
THURSDAY — Pizza
FRIDAY — Hamburgers
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Whole grain French toast sticks, apples, milk
TUESDAY — Whole grain cereal, juice box, whole grain snack, milk
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, banana, cheese stick, milk
THURSDAY — Trix cereal, juice box, whole grain snack, milk
FRIDAY — Yogurt, granola, blueberries, milk
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Pizza hot dish
TUESDAY — Whole grain mini corn dogs
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain pancakes
THURSDAY — Whole grain hamburgers, (HS) Three cheese panini
FRIDAY — Ham and cheese sub
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
JC Senior Dining
MONDAY — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, health slaw, vanilla pudding, apple slices, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, applesauce cake, peach slices, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, butterscotch torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, peas & pearl onions, fruited gelatin, peanut butter cookie, dinner roll
FRIDAY — White chicken chili, winter blend vegetables, orange sherbet cup, petite banana, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25.
