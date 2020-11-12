LAKESIDE LUTHERAN

MONDAY — Sloppy Jo on a bun or ham melt

TUESDAY — Nachos with cheese or chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes

WEDNESDAY — Spicy or regular chicken patty

THURSDAY — Taco soup or rib patty

FRIDAY — Chicken pizza quesadilla or cheese pizza

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN

MONDAY — Pancakes

TUESDAY — Ravioli

WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes

THURSDAY — Pizza

FRIDAY — Hamburgers

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Whole grain French toast sticks, apples, milk

TUESDAY — Whole grain cereal, juice box, whole grain snack, milk

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain blueberry muffin, banana, cheese stick, milk

THURSDAY — Trix cereal, juice box, whole grain snack, milk

FRIDAY — Yogurt, granola, blueberries, milk

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Pizza hot dish

TUESDAY — Whole grain mini corn dogs

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain pancakes

THURSDAY — Whole grain hamburgers, (HS) Three cheese panini

FRIDAY — Ham and cheese sub

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

JC Senior Dining

MONDAY — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, health slaw, vanilla pudding, apple slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, applesauce cake, peach slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, butterscotch torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Pork Jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, peas & pearl onions, fruited gelatin, peanut butter cookie, dinner roll

FRIDAY — White chicken chili, winter blend vegetables, orange sherbet cup, petite banana, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25.

