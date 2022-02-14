Jefferson County senior dining menu Feb. 21 - Feb. 25 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Feb 14, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Feb. 21 - Feb. 25MONDAY — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, pumpkin torte, fruited gelatin, sliced breadTUESDAY — Chili casserole, California blend vegetables, orange sherbet, peach slices, cornbreadWEDNESDAY — Chopped steak in burgundy mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, carrots, Alexander torte, pear slices, sliced breadTHURSDAY — Cranberry & kraut meatballs, baby red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, spice cake, fruited gelatin, dinner rollFRIDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, red beans and rice, health slaw, molasses cookie, applesauce, sliced bread• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.For meal reservations or cancellations, contact Senior Nutrition Site Manager Joel Zibell at 920-478-3344, or toll-free 1-866-740-2372. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Tyranena Brewing Company progresses in plans to open second location downtown Lake Mills Girls basketball: L-Cats crush Cardinals to clinch fourth straight conference Natural area near Lake Mills may see protection Lake Mills EMS issues letter of contract termination to city, town Former Jefferson County coroner Theder remembered as professional, funny, special Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!