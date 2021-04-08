MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, tossed salad, ice cream cup, applesauce, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Baked chicken, twice baked style potatoes, copper penny salad, peanut butter cookie, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Beef stew, California blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, apricot halves, cheddar biscuit

FRIDAY — Liver and onions, baked potato, green beans, key lime pie, fruited gelatin, sliced bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25

