LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Whole grain pancakes, applesauce
TUESDAY — Cheerios, whole grain snack, juice
WEDNESDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes, Craisins
THURSDAY — Whole grain Pop Tart, hard boiled egg, oranges
FRIDAY — Whole grain breakfast bar, yogurt, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Fresh fruit and yogurt parfait and granola (HS) Philly beef panini
TUESDAY — Whole grain grilled cheese and chicken quesadilla
WEDNESDAY — Chicken fried rice
THURSDAY — All beef hot dog
FRIDAY — Pepperoni pizza (HS) buffalo chicken pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
