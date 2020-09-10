LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Whole grain pancakes, applesauce

TUESDAY — Cheerios, whole grain snack, juice

WEDNESDAY — Whole grain zucchini bread, cheese cubes, Craisins

THURSDAY — Whole grain Pop Tart, hard boiled egg, oranges

FRIDAY — Whole grain breakfast bar, yogurt, applesauce

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Fresh fruit and yogurt parfait and granola (HS) Philly beef panini

TUESDAY — Whole grain grilled cheese and chicken quesadilla

WEDNESDAY — Chicken fried rice

THURSDAY — All beef hot dog

FRIDAY — Pepperoni pizza (HS) buffalo chicken pizza

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

