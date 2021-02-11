LAKESIDE LUTHERAN

MONDAY — No School

TUESDAY — Regular or spicy chicken patty

WEDNESDAY — Tacos or sloppy Joes

THURSDAY — Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes or meatball marinara sub

FRIDAY — Bosco cheese pizza or Hawaiian pizza

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN

MONDAY — Hamburgers

TUESDAY — Spaghetti

WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes

THURSDAY — No School

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Cereal bar, whole grain snack

TUESDAY — Cinnamon bun, peaches

WEDNESDAY — Muffin, cheese stick, Craisin

THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza, banana

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Pizza hot dish

TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs

WEDNESDAY — Eggs, pancakes

THURSDAY — Hot dog

FRIDAY — No School

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

JC Senior Dining

Feb. 15 - Feb.19

MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, sweetheart cake, applesauce, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, cinnamon roll, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Crispy fish fillet, potatoes romanoff, winter blend vegetables, chocolate sundae cup, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Glazed ham, calico bean casserole, coleslaw, pumpkin cake, petite banana, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Spinach lasagna, broccoli cuts, butterscotch pudding, honeydew melon, French bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

