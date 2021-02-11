LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
MONDAY — No School
TUESDAY — Regular or spicy chicken patty
WEDNESDAY — Tacos or sloppy Joes
THURSDAY — Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes or meatball marinara sub
FRIDAY — Bosco cheese pizza or Hawaiian pizza
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
MONDAY — Hamburgers
TUESDAY — Spaghetti
WEDNESDAY — Sloppy Joes
THURSDAY — No School
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Cereal bar, whole grain snack
TUESDAY — Cinnamon bun, peaches
WEDNESDAY — Muffin, cheese stick, Craisin
THURSDAY — Breakfast pizza, banana
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Pizza hot dish
TUESDAY — Mini corn dogs
WEDNESDAY — Eggs, pancakes
THURSDAY — Hot dog
FRIDAY — No School
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
JC Senior Dining
Feb. 15 - Feb.19
MONDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, sweetheart cake, applesauce, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Pot roast, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, cinnamon roll, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Crispy fish fillet, potatoes romanoff, winter blend vegetables, chocolate sundae cup, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread
THURSDAY — Glazed ham, calico bean casserole, coleslaw, pumpkin cake, petite banana, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Spinach lasagna, broccoli cuts, butterscotch pudding, honeydew melon, French bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25
