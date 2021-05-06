LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Trix cereal,juice, whole grain snack
TUESDAY — Waffles, pears
WEDNESDAY — Cocoa cereal bar, juice, whole grain snack
THURSDAY — Pancake on a stick, peaches
FRIDAY — Banana bread, cheese cubes, raisins
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — BBQ chicken sandwich
TUESDAY — Beef nachos
WEDNESDAY — Fish sticks
THURSDAY — Pulled pork sandwich
FRIDAY — Peanut butter and jelly
