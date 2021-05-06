LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Trix cereal,juice, whole grain snack

TUESDAY — Waffles, pears

WEDNESDAY — Cocoa cereal bar, juice, whole grain snack

THURSDAY — Pancake on a stick, peaches

FRIDAY — Banana bread, cheese cubes, raisins

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — BBQ chicken sandwich

TUESDAY — Beef nachos

WEDNESDAY — Fish sticks

THURSDAY — Pulled pork sandwich

FRIDAY — Peanut butter and jelly

Recommended for you

Load comments