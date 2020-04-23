BREAKFAST
Milk will be provided with all meals
MONDAY — Cereal, whole grain snack, juice
TUESDAY — Egg and cheese on an English muffin and fruit
WEDNESDAY — Oatmeal, yogurt and fruit
THURSDAY — Strawberry cream cheese bagel and fruit
FRIDAY — Pancake on a stick and fruit
LUNCH
MONDAY — PBJ Uncrustable, cheese stick, chips, veggie, fruit
TUESDAY — Hamburger fries and fruit
WEDNESDAY — Mini corn dog, fries and fruit
THURSDAY — Ham and turkey roll ups and vegetables
FRIDAY — Macaroni and cheese, breadstick, vegetable and fruit
Friday’s meals will be picked up on Friday
