LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST

Includes fruit and juice choice and milk

MONDAY — Cocoa Puffs, whole grain snack

TUESDAY — Bagel, WOW butter, pears

WEDNESDAY — Zucchini bread, cheese cubes, Craisins

THURSDAY — Apple Jacks cereal, whole grain snack

FRIDAY — Breakfast bar, beef stick, applesauce

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH

MONDAY — Mac and cheese

TUESDAY — Beef nachos

WEDNESDAY — Meatball hoagies

THURSDAY — Fish sticks

FRIDAY — Sun Butter sandwich

Load comments