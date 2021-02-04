LAKE MILLS ES & MS BREAKFAST
Includes fruit and juice choice and milk
MONDAY — Cocoa Puffs, whole grain snack
TUESDAY — Bagel, WOW butter, pears
WEDNESDAY — Zucchini bread, cheese cubes, Craisins
THURSDAY — Apple Jacks cereal, whole grain snack
FRIDAY — Breakfast bar, beef stick, applesauce
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
LAKE MILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT LUNCH
MONDAY — Mac and cheese
TUESDAY — Beef nachos
WEDNESDAY — Meatball hoagies
THURSDAY — Fish sticks
FRIDAY — Sun Butter sandwich
