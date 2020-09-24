JC Senior Dining

Sept. 28 - Oct. 2

MONDAY — Chicken marsala, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, vanilla pudding, peach slices, sliced bread

TUESDAY — Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, chocolate cloud torte, pear slices, dinner roll

WEDNESDAY — Cranberry/kraut meatballs, brown rice, broccoli cuts, applesauce cake, fruit cocktail, sliced bread

THURSDAY — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, birthday cake, applesauce, dinner roll

FRIDAY — Baked spaghetti, mixed Italian salad, fruited gelatin, vanilla pudding, French bread

• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.

Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-648-2919 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.­25

