MONDAY — BBQ pork cutlet, baby red potatoes, corn, coconut cream pie, applesauce, sliced bread
TUESDAY — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate pudding, peach slices, dinner roll
WEDNESDAY — Glazed ham, squash, heath slaw, tropical fruit salad, sundae cup,sliced bread
THURSDAY — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, three beans salad, spice cake, apple slices, dinner roll
FRIDAY — Honey mustard meatballs, brown rice, wax beans, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie, sliced bread
• Coffee, bread and milk are served with each meal.
Due to Covid 19- in person senior dining is unavailable. Seniors wishing to have their meals delivered through Meals on Wheels are asked to call Lake Mills City Hall 920-728-6982 one day in advance between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The caterer is Feil’s Catering. Donation amount is $4.25