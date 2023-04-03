Microchip Clinic at the Humane Society 230406-lml-life-JCHSmicrochipped Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Apr 3, 2023 Apr 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Humane Society of Jefferson County will be holding a Microchip Clinic on Saturday, April 15 from 1-3 p.m. in the shelter’s Community Education Room.Microchips cost $25 per pet, which includes registration in a pet recovery database. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 920-674-2048 or emailing Tmarshall@hsjc-wis.com.Veterinarians and animals shelters encourage microchipping as it substantially increases the likelihood of a pet returning home by offering secure, reliable, unique and permanent identification.A microchip is no bigger than a grain of rice and the procedure is similar to a routine vaccination.At only $25, it is less costly than a month’s supply of pet food.A microchip and enrollment in a pet recovery database provides permanent identification that cannot wear down, fall off, or become scratched into illegibility like metal or plastic ID tags.Without ID, 90% of lost pets never make it back home. Make a reservation now to have a pet microchipped at JCHS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lake Mills family seeks claims from city after trimmed branch struck boy Legendary lake Mills holds ribbon-cutting for walking tour kiosk Korth, Shadoski, Gupta and Stewart are Lake Mills' February Rotarians Four Lake Mills area students honored as January Rotarians Lake Mills City Council candidates share their priorities Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!