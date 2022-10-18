MADISON, Wis. (Oct. 11, 2022) – Last month as part of Hunger Action Month, Alliant Energy raised over $500,000 to support programs that fight hunger and food insecurity in Iowa and Wisconsin.

Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study revealed one in 14 people and one in eight children in Wisconsin are food insecure. This disparity has widened since the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing inflation.