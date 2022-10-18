MADISON, Wis. (Oct. 11, 2022) – Last month as part of Hunger Action Month, Alliant Energy raised over $500,000 to support programs that fight hunger and food insecurity in Iowa and Wisconsin.
Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study revealed one in 14 people and one in eight children in Wisconsin are food insecure. This disparity has widened since the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing inflation.
“We are so grateful for the support from Alliant Energy and Feeding America to be able to sponsor a mobile food pantry for the Wisconsin Rapids community,” said Dale Bikowski, FOCUS mobile pantry coordinator and board treasurer. “With the recent closure of a local employer, there is so much need in south Wood County, and this pantry helped feed about 1,500 community members. The guests utilizing this mobile food pantry are genuinely thankful for the food they receive and the efforts of all the volunteers needed to make this mobile pantry happen.”
Drive Out Hunger
Alliant Energy recently hosted the 16th annual Drive Out Hunger golf tournament and signature fundraiser connecting its business partners to programs that alleviate hunger. This year, Drive Out Hunger raised $500,000. In the last 16 years, the tournament has raised over $5.5 million for hunger relief and provided over 18.5 million meals.
Funds raised from Drive Out Hunger will go towards seven food banks across Iowa and Wisconsin. Wisconsin food banks include:
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin serving 16 counties.
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin serving 35 counties.
My Account meals
Food banks across Wisconsin and Iowa recently received nearly 50,000 meals from Alliant Energy as part of a campaign to encourage customers to enroll to use the company’s online management tool, My Account. For every customer who signed up for the service between May and July, Alliant Energy donated three meals.
Supporting Wisconsin communities
Throughout Hunger Action Month, Alliant Energy encouraged its employees to volunteer and support hunger and food insecurity programs. Many spent time at mobile food pantries and food packing events. Alliant Energy employees volunteered at mobile food pantries in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin Rapids, Sheboygan, Janesville, Platteville and Monroe. They also packed food for Second Harvest Food Bank in Madison.
Additionally, through the Alliant Energy Foundation-sponsored Hustle for Hunger program, employees recorded healthy activities in exchange for the company donating directly to food bank partners. This program raised over $15,000.
Hunger and housing is a key giving area for the Alliant Energy Foundation. Throughout the year, fundraising events, grants and donations, mobile food truck sponsorships and employee volunteers aid hunger relief initiatives for the communities Alliant Energy serves.
“The Alliant Energy Foundation is proud to assist food support programs during Hunger Action Month and throughout the year,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “Meeting the basic nutrition needs of those in the communities we serve makes sure no one must make the impossible decision between food on their table or a roof over their head. Employee volunteerism creates a direct impact on our neighbors and helps us carry out our mission to build stronger communities.”
In addition to hunger and housing, the Alliant Energy Foundation supports programs that promote workforce readiness, environmental stewardship, community engagement, and diversity, safety and well-being.
About the Alliant Energy Foundation
The Alliant Energy Foundation is a philanthropic organization created by Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) and is operated as a separate entity led by its own board of directors. The Foundation is committed to making a positive difference in the communities where Alliant Energy employees, retirees and customers live and work. The Foundation, which is funded solely by Alliant Energy shareowners, seeks to further the corporation’s goal of being a good corporate citizen and contributing member of society. Since 1998, the Foundation has contributed more than $62 million to innovative projects and local nonprofits. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.