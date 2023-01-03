Blood donors from the Dec. 6 Red Cross drive: Karen Anderson, David Blatter, Lisa Bollinger, Steven Bower, Delaine Casey, Holly Christian, Jo Christianson, Debra Courtois, Richard Courtois, David Cummings, Bruce Davis, Kermit DeBoom, Melissa Draeger, Carol Eck, Bryce Edwards, Peggy Furlin, Dixie Gurkowski, Karen Hammer, Margaret Hanrahan, Carolyn Heidemann, Edward Heimstreet, Marri Heimstreet, Terry Heinz, Rachel Helwig, Robert Hensler, Donna Hinzmann, Kimberlee Kautzer, Kellie Kinderman, Richard Krull, Carlton Kutzke, Linda Kutzke, Jon Laundrie, Ann Lee, Christopher Lopac, Megan Marshall, Steven Masche, Mary Mess, Julie Meyer, Bonnie Mierendorf, Amy Miller, John Miller, Melicent Miller, Michelle Morrow, Lana Murphy, Elizabeth Naughton, Susan Nesemann, Christina Neumaier, Janet Peitz, Lindsey Pellmann, Jenifer Pirkel, Tricia Pulling, Larry Raupp, Susan Reierson, Gregory Renz, Lisa Rosenberg, Daniel Ruenger, Erin Saylor, Cynthia Schroeder, David Schroeder, Michael Selck, Bonnie Selje, Lana Smith, Jason Steinberg, Sheila Stork, Catherine Thorman, Tara Topel, Kimberly Turner, Travis Vitense, Nicole Wagner, Bonnie Yount and Paul Ziebarth

There was a total of 70 pints collected which means that 210 people will be helped.