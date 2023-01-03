Blood donors from the Dec. 6 Red Cross drive: Karen Anderson, David Blatter, Lisa Bollinger, Steven Bower, Delaine Casey, Holly Christian, Jo Christianson, Debra Courtois, Richard Courtois, David Cummings, Bruce Davis, Kermit DeBoom, Melissa Draeger, Carol Eck, Bryce Edwards, Peggy Furlin, Dixie Gurkowski, Karen Hammer, Margaret Hanrahan, Carolyn Heidemann, Edward Heimstreet, Marri Heimstreet, Terry Heinz, Rachel Helwig, Robert Hensler, Donna Hinzmann, Kimberlee Kautzer, Kellie Kinderman, Richard Krull, Carlton Kutzke, Linda Kutzke, Jon Laundrie, Ann Lee, Christopher Lopac, Megan Marshall, Steven Masche, Mary Mess, Julie Meyer, Bonnie Mierendorf, Amy Miller, John Miller, Melicent Miller, Michelle Morrow, Lana Murphy, Elizabeth Naughton, Susan Nesemann, Christina Neumaier, Janet Peitz, Lindsey Pellmann, Jenifer Pirkel, Tricia Pulling, Larry Raupp, Susan Reierson, Gregory Renz, Lisa Rosenberg, Daniel Ruenger, Erin Saylor, Cynthia Schroeder, David Schroeder, Michael Selck, Bonnie Selje, Lana Smith, Jason Steinberg, Sheila Stork, Catherine Thorman, Tara Topel, Kimberly Turner, Travis Vitense, Nicole Wagner, Bonnie Yount and Paul Ziebarth
There was a total of 70 pints collected which means that 210 people will be helped.
Those who volunteered to deliver posters or helped at the drive were: Diane Fronek, Billie Jo Kaden, Tracy Kruser, Carl Kutzke, Linda Kutzke, Marie Mertz, Mel Mertz, Katy Roedl, Cindy Schroeder and Nancy Warren.
All blood donations and volunteer helpers are very much appreciated.
The next Red Cross blood drive will be held at the City Hall Community Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, from noon to 6 p.m.
Anyone who qualifies to donate blood is encouraged to do so. There is always a great need.