The Rock Lake Activity Center, along with their friends at Fort HealthCare, Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet & Froehle, LLP and ReMax Shine, are pleased to announce the homes for the 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and are available online at www.rocklakeac.org or stop by the RLAC at 229 Fremont Street during business hours to purchase yours. Proceeds from this event will benefit the efforts of the Rock Lake Activity Center. The L.D. Fargo library will also be included in this tour. Stop in for refreshments!

This year’s Tour of Homes include: