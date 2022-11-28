The Rock Lake Activity Center, along with their friends at Fort HealthCare, Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet & Froehle, LLP and ReMax Shine, are pleased to announce the homes for the 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and are available online at www.rocklakeac.org or stop by the RLAC at 229 Fremont Street during business hours to purchase yours. Proceeds from this event will benefit the efforts of the Rock Lake Activity Center. The L.D. Fargo library will also be included in this tour. Stop in for refreshments!
Adriane and Christian Stuebs, N7318 Rock Lake Road
This beautiful home was built in 2013 by homeowner, Christian, owner of Classic Homes & Remodeling. Christian and Adriane purchased the land from their neighbor. One will find the original barn still standing on their property. Originally, they built the home and just cleaned up and sided the barn that was there.
After a bit, they started slowly renovating the barn. In 2021 they removed the top of the silo and remodeled that area as well.
The fieldstone is hand-picked from the rock piles in their neighbor’s woods. One rock that they found was shaped like a heart. It broke in two when bringing it home. However, those two pieces can be found on the columns at the front door!
Their home is also the home office of Classic Homes & Remodeling. Here they used lots of different woods and flooring types throughout to showcase different techniques and products.
Christmas is a special time for the Stuebs family. The home will be decorated throughout celebrating the joy of the season. As they celebrate their wedding anniversary in December, many of their decorations were gifts from their wedding day.
The home of Ben and Stacy Schweighardt, owners of Schweighardt Concrete, LLC is at 360 Sandy Beach Road.
After purchasing the property in Sept. 2021, Ben and Stacy made the decision to renovate, update and make it available to rent for short-term stays through VRBO. This cottage had been in the same family for six generations, prior to their purchase. Originally it had been two seasonal cabins that at some point were connected. Both the cottages were white. And the owner remembers when the railroad ran behind the cottages!
Today those tracks are the Glacial Drumlin Trail, used for biking and hiking, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling. Ben and Stacy had the privilege of speaking with the owner who shared her excitement for their vision of renovation versus tearing down.
They gutted the interior last winter to open up the floor plan and add a bathroom, all without changing the footprint. Nine months later, they had a four bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with great outdoor space for relaxing by the lake. The cottage overlooks Rock Lake in the front and the Glacial Drumlin Trail and marsh in the back. The interior is decorated simply with a cozy, “beachy” feel.
Cathy and Gene built their home on Rock Lake in 2018 with the intention of hosting and creating memories with family and friends. Entertainers at heart, they love having a crowd over for the holidays and summer fun on the lake.
The decor is a mixture of modern and vintage. Gene is a vintage decoy collector, so you will see quite a collection of such in their home. Their furnishings are a combination of estate sales, auctions or thrifted items - made up to create a homey atmosphere. The downstairs lower level houses some of their finest art pieces - the pieces their grandchildren gift them each Christmas!
The kitchen is set up well for entertaining with double ovens, large gas stove and a big island to prep and set out food when they entertain. As their lot sits on the north end of the lake, they enjoy quiet moments on their deck overlooking the lake as well as getting out there themselves!
A three-season cottage sat on the lot prior to the rebuild of the Fehrman home. Melissa and Justin purchased the property in 2015 and worked with Classic Homes & Remodeling to design and rebuild. Their priority was to create a fun space in which their children could grow and accommodate all their activities.
The open concept design can easily host holidays and parties and also be a welcoming place for their children and their friends. This beautiful home, near Woodland Beach has access to the south shore of Rock Lake in the front and a peaceful wood in the back.
The home design is a mixture of some modern with some traditional. A standout is the twos tory great room with open railings and loft on the second floor. Lots of windows allows for the family to enjoy the outdoors in all weather conditions. A screened in porch in the back overlooks the woods. An upstairs porch gives a bird’s eye view of the neighborhood. The basement remodel makes it an area for entertainment and relaxation, as well as workout space.