The Wisconsin Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs bestowed Senator Herb Kohl with their “State Champion for Children” award this week, the highest honor given by the organization to an elected official. The vote was unanimous, with twenty-eight club CEO’s agreeing Senator Kohl should be among the first added to the Club’s Hall of Fame.

“Senator Kohl has always been a champion for young people. For twenty-four years, he gave voice and priority to the needs and interests of young people while in the Senate,” said JoAnne Anton, Director of Giving at Herb Kohl Philanthropies. “Today, he applies that same focus through his philanthropic work. Throughout his entire career, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wisconsin have consistently been true partners in helping unlock opportunity for and potential in our young people.”