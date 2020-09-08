City of Fort Atkinson
8 /31/2020 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 38554
City of Jefferson
9 /5 /2020 Kitten Male Buff Tabby Kitten DSH # 38563
City of Lake Mills
9 /6 /2020 Young Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 38565 ear tipped
Township of Jefferson
9 /4 /2020 Adult Male Tri Dog Beagle mix # 38561
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.