Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Apr 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 21For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048Township of Oakland4 /11/2022 Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Cat DSH #39900Township of Sullivan4 /15/2022 Young Adult Female Tortabby Cat DSH #39926 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Track and field: Lake Mills boys win 4 events, girls claim 2 at Belleville Quadrangular Baseball: L-Cats sweep Blackhawks in nonconference doubleheader Outgoing Lake Mills School Board members Dimperio, Delaney recognized Lake Mills downtown alley to get makeover with help from WEDC money Softball roundup: L-Cats shut out Marshall, improve to 5-0 Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Mailing Machine Operator Bulletin