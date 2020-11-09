For more info. call the shelter 920-674-2048
Township
of Jefferson
11/3 /2020 Kitten Female brown tabby Kitten DSH # 38730
11/3 /2020 Kitten Female Brown tabby w/ white Kitten DSH # 38728
11/3 /2020 Kitten Female black Kitten DSH # 38729
11/4 /2020 young adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 38732
11/6 /2020 Young Adult Unknown Gender Black and White Cat DSH # 38735
11/6 /2020 Adult Female Black and White Cat DSH # 38734
