May 12

For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048

City of Jefferson

5 /4 /2022 Adult Male Brown tabby w/ white Cat DSH # 39972

Township of Cold Spring

5 /5 /2022 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 39973

5 /5 /2022 Adult Female Tortabby Cat DSH # 39971

Township of Koshkonong

5 /2 /2022 Adult Male Black White Small & Rabbit # 39969