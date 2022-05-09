Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email May 9, 2022 May 9, 2022 Updated 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save May 12For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Jefferson5 /4 /2022 Adult Male Brown tabby w/ white Cat DSH # 39972Township of Cold Spring5 /5 /2022 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 399735 /5 /2022 Adult Female Tortabby Cat DSH # 39971Township of Koshkonong5 /2 /2022 Adult Male Black White Small & Rabbit # 39969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Lake Mills Middle School vending machine promotes reading Planners project Lake Mills will need to develop 252 more acres by 2040 Fischer’s sign in downtown Lake Mills deemed public art, will be restored Lake Mills Police searching for bank robbery suspect Lake Mills Leader letters to the editor Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!