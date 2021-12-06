JC Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Dec 6, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For more info call theshelter 920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson11/29/202 Young Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 3965511/30/202 Adult Male Black and White Cat DSH # 39660City of Lake Mills12/3 /2021 Adult Female Lynx Point Cat Siamese mix # 39668Township of Jefferson12/4 /2021 Young Adult Male Gray Tabby White Cat DSH # 3967112/4 /2021 Young Adult Male Gray White Cat DSH # 39669Village of Johnson Creek11/29/202 Adult Unknown Gender Orange Tabby White Cat DSH # 3965612/3 /2021 Adult Female Tortabby White Cat DSH # 39663 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Big Santa hopefully returning to downtown Lake Mills this year Learning will expand beyond the classroom with Lake Mills High School barn, greenhouse Lake Mills Tour of Homes this Saturday Sounds of the holiday season It’s Christmas time in the city Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin