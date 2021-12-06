For more info call the

shelter 920-674-2048

City of Fort Atkinson

11/29/202 Young Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 39655

11/30/202 Adult Male Black and White Cat DSH # 39660

City of Lake Mills

12/3 /2021 Adult Female Lynx Point Cat Siamese mix # 39668

Township of Jefferson

12/4 /2021 Young Adult Male Gray Tabby White Cat DSH # 39671

12/4 /2021 Young Adult Male Gray White Cat DSH # 39669

Village of Johnson Creek

11/29/202 Adult Unknown Gender Orange Tabby White Cat DSH # 39656

12/3 /2021 Adult Female Tortabby White Cat DSH # 39663

