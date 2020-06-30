City of Jefferson

6 /25/2020 9 weeks Male blue point Kitten Siamese Mix # 38409 snow shoe 4 paw polydactyl

Township of Hebron

6 /23/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38395

6 /23/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DMH # 38394

6 /27/2020 Kitten Male Orange Kitten DSH # 38410

6 /27/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 38411

6 /27/2020 Kitten Male Orange Kitten DLH # 38413

6 /27/2020 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 38412

Township of Jefferson

6 /24/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 38399

6 /24/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 38400

6 /24/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38401

6 /24/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 38403

6 /24/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 38402

Township of Oakland

6 /22/2020 Adult Male Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 38391 HUGE

6 /22/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby White Kitten DSH # 38390

Township of Sullivan

6 /22/2020 Adult Male Cat Brown Tabby # 39393

