City of Jefferson
6 /25/2020 9 weeks Male blue point Kitten Siamese Mix # 38409 snow shoe 4 paw polydactyl
Township of Hebron
6 /23/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38395
6 /23/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DMH # 38394
6 /27/2020 Kitten Male Orange Kitten DSH # 38410
6 /27/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 38411
6 /27/2020 Kitten Male Orange Kitten DLH # 38413
6 /27/2020 Kitten Female Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 38412
Township of Jefferson
6 /24/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 38399
6 /24/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 38400
6 /24/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38401
6 /24/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 38403
6 /24/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 38402
Township of Oakland
6 /22/2020 Adult Male Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 38391 HUGE
6 /22/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby White Kitten DSH # 38390
Township of Sullivan
6 /22/2020 Adult Male Cat Brown Tabby # 39393
