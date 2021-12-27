JC Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Dec 27, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For more info call theshelter 920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson12/25/202 Adult Male Gray and White Dog Shih Tzu mix # 39704City of Jefferson12/22/202 Adult Male black Cat DMH # 39695City of Lake Mills12/20/202 Adult Male Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 39691Township of Jefferson12/20/202 Adult Unknown Gender Black White Cat DSH # 39690 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Boys basketball: L-Cats rally past Crimson Tide, 62-55 Lake Mills school district eyes November referendums South Ferry Drive parcel again at center of lawsuit Boys basketball: Warriors hold off Blue Devils in Capitol North opener Lake Mills City Band presenting Dec. 30 free community concert Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin