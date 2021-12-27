For more info call the

shelter 920-674-2048

City of Fort Atkinson

12/25/202 Adult Male Gray and White Dog Shih Tzu mix # 39704

City of Jefferson

12/22/202 Adult Male black Cat DMH # 39695

City of Lake Mills

12/20/202 Adult Male Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 39691

Township of Jefferson

12/20/202 Adult Unknown Gender Black White Cat DSH # 39690

Recommended for you