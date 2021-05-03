For more information

call the shelter

920-674-2048

City of Jefferson

4 /28/2021 Adult Male brown tabby Cat DSH # 39110

4 /30/2021 Young Adult Female Tortabby White Cat DSH # 39119

Township of Hebron

4 /26/2021 Adult Male Black and White Cat DSH # 39105

Township of Jefferson

4 /26/2021 Baby Male white black Kitten DSH # 39103

Township of Koshkonong

4 /29/2021 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 39114

4 /29/2021 Kitten Female Black and White Kitten DSH # 39113

4 /29/2021 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DSH # 39112

4 /29/2021 Kitten Female Black and White Kitten DSH # 39111 black dot on back leg

Township of Sullivan

4 /30/2021 Baby Male grey tabby Kitten DMH # 39115

