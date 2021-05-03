For more information
call the shelter
City of Jefferson
4 /28/2021 Adult Male brown tabby Cat DSH # 39110
4 /30/2021 Young Adult Female Tortabby White Cat DSH # 39119
Township of Hebron
4 /26/2021 Adult Male Black and White Cat DSH # 39105
Township of Jefferson
4 /26/2021 Baby Male white black Kitten DSH # 39103
Township of Koshkonong
4 /29/2021 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 39114
4 /29/2021 Kitten Female Black and White Kitten DSH # 39113
4 /29/2021 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DSH # 39112
4 /29/2021 Kitten Female Black and White Kitten DSH # 39111 black dot on back leg
Township of Sullivan
4 /30/2021 Baby Male grey tabby Kitten DMH # 39115
