Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save June 2For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Jefferson5 /24/2022 Kitten Male Gray Kitten DSH # 40042City of Lake Mills5 /23/2022 Senior Female Tan Dog Terrier mix # 40037Other5 /26/2022 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 40045 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now WIAA Division 2 track and field: Lakeside qualifies for state in 7 events, Lake Mills advances in 4 events Rezone recommendation would make way for lodging on corner lot Air Force veteran Shappell to speak at Lake Mills Memorial Day program WIAA Division 2 track and field: Lakeside boys first, Lake Mills boys fourth at regionals WIAA baseball: Tyler Marty powers Lakeside past Lake Mills in regional quarterfinals Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Waunakee Manor Bulletin