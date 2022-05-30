June 2

For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048

City of Jefferson

5 /24/2022 Kitten Male Gray Kitten DSH # 40042

City of Lake Mills

5 /23/2022 Senior Female Tan Dog Terrier mix # 40037

Other

5 /26/2022 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 40045

 