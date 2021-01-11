For more info. call the shelter 920-674-2048
City of Jefferson
1 /4 /2021 Young Adult Unknown Gender black white on throat Cat DSH # 38860
1 /4 /2021 Kitten Male black white on throat Cat DSH # 38861
1 /5 /2021 Adult Unknown Gender Black White Cat DSH # 38869
1 /6 /2021 Adult g grey Cat DSH # 38871
Township of Jefferson
1 /7 /2021 Adult Female grey white Cat DSH # 38872
Township of Koshkonong
1 /9 /2021 Kitten Male Flame Point Kitten Siamese Mix # 38876
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.