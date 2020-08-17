City of Lake Mills
8 /12/2020 Adult Male Brown tabby Cat DSH # 38525
8 /13/2020 Adult Male Black and White Cat DSH # 38528
City of Jefferson
8 /12/2020 Adult Unknown Gender black Cat DSH # 38524
8 /14/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38530
Township of Koshkonong
8 /16/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 38532
Township of Sullivan
8 /13/2020 Kitten Male brown tabby Kitten DSH # 38527
