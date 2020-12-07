For more info. call the shelter 920-674-2048
City of Lake Mills
12/4 /2020 Adult Female Dilute Torti White Cat DSH # 38805
Township of Jefferson
11/30/202 Adult Male Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 38790
City of Fort Atkinson
12/2 /2020 Kitten Female Black Kitten DSH # 38801
Township of Hebron
11/30/202 Adult Male Orange tabby Cat DSH # 38792
11/30/202 Adult Male Cat Siamese Mix # 38791
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.