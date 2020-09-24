Township of Lake Mills
9 /18/2020 Kitten Female Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38599
Township of Jefferson
9 /14/2020 Adult Unknown Gender Buff Tabby Cat DSH # 38590
Village of Johnson Creek
9 /14/2020 Kitten Male orange tabby white Kitten DSH # 38595
9 /15/2020 Kitten Male black w/ white on neck Kitten DSH # 38597
City of Fort Atkinson
9 /16/2020 Adult Male Black Cat DSH # 38598
Township of Koshkonong
9 /18/2020 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 38600
9 /18/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 38602
9 /18/2020 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 38603
9 /18/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby White Kitten DSH # 38601
9 /18/2020 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 38604
9 /18/2020 Kitten Male black White Kitten DSH # 38605
