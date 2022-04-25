Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 28For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson4 /21/2022 Young Adult Male Grey Tabby Cat DSH # 39934City of Jefferson4 /18/2022 Puppy Female Tan White Puppy Beagle mix # 39928Township of Lake Mills4 /18/2022 Kitten Male Gray Tabby White Kitten DSH # 399324 /18/2022 Kitten Male Gray Tabby White Kitten DSH # 399314 /18/2022 Kitten Female Gray Tabby White Kitten DSH # 39930Village of Johnson Creek4 /23/2022 Adult Female Brown Dog Terrier mix # 39943 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now More Jefferson County Fair exhibitor changes rankle 4-H leaders Zimmerman creates charming charcuterie boards Lake Mills Police searching for bank robbery suspect Working on the railroad: Lake Mills man runs model of Milwaukee Beer Line in his basement Track and field: Lakeside boys win 10 events at Capitol quadrangular Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!