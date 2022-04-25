April 28

For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048

City of Fort Atkinson

4 /21/2022 Young Adult Male Grey Tabby Cat DSH # 39934

City of Jefferson

4 /18/2022 Puppy Female Tan White Puppy Beagle mix # 39928

Township of Lake Mills

4 /18/2022 Kitten Male Gray Tabby White Kitten DSH # 39932

4 /18/2022 Kitten Male Gray Tabby White Kitten DSH # 39931

4 /18/2022 Kitten Female Gray Tabby White Kitten DSH # 39930

Village of Johnson Creek

4 /23/2022 Adult Female Brown Dog Terrier mix # 39943

 