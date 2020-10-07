For more info.

contact the shelter at

920-674-2048

City of Jefferson

9 /29/2020 Adult Male Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 38622

9 /29/2020 Kitten Female grey Kitten DSH # 38620

City of Lake Mills

9 /30/2020 Adult Male Gray Tabby Cat DSH # 38623

10/1 /2020 kitten Female Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38626

Township of Cold Spring

10/4 /2020 Kitten Male Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 38634Township of Hebron

10/1 /2020 Kitten Female Torti DSH # 38627

Township of Oakland

10/2 /2020 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 38632

10/2 /2020 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 38631

10/2 /2020 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DSH # 38630

10/2 /2020 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DSH # 38629

10/2 /2020 Kitten Female Black Kitten DSH # 38628

Load comments