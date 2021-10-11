For more info call the

shelter 920-674-2048

City of Fort Atkinson

10/8 /2021 Adult Female black Cat DSH # 39536

Other

10/6 /2021 Kitten Male grey white Kitten DSH # 39533

Township of Farmington

10/5 /2021 Young Adult Female tortabby Cat DSH # 39527

10/5 /2021 Young Adult Male Buff tabby Cat DSH # 39528

10/5 /2021 Young Adult Male Orange tabby Cat DSH # 39529

10/5 /2021 Young Adult Female Dilute tortabby Cat DSH # 39530

Township of Jefferson

10/4 /2021 Adult Female red w/ some white Dog Shiba Inu # 39525

10/7 /2021 Kitten Female Black white Kitten DSH # 39535

