For more info call the
shelter 920-674-2048
City of Fort Atkinson
10/8 /2021 Adult Female black Cat DSH # 39536
Other
10/6 /2021 Kitten Male grey white Kitten DSH # 39533
Township of Farmington
10/5 /2021 Young Adult Female tortabby Cat DSH # 39527
10/5 /2021 Young Adult Male Buff tabby Cat DSH # 39528
10/5 /2021 Young Adult Male Orange tabby Cat DSH # 39529
10/5 /2021 Young Adult Female Dilute tortabby Cat DSH # 39530
Township of Jefferson
10/4 /2021 Adult Female red w/ some white Dog Shiba Inu # 39525
10/7 /2021 Kitten Female Black white Kitten DSH # 39535