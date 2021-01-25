For more information call the shelter
920-674-2048
City of Lake Mills
1 /22/2021 Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 38911
Township of Lake Mills
1 /20/2021 Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 38906
City of Jefferson
1 /19/2021 Adult Male buff Dog Terrier mix # 38902
City of Fort Atkinson
1 /22/2021 Adult Male Black White Cat DMH # 38909
1 /24/2021 Adult Unknown Gender Black White Cat DMH # 38913
