City of Lake Mills
7 /15/2020 Adult Female Torti Cat DSH # 38447
Township of Aztalan
7 /19/2020 Kitten Unknown Gender Black White Kitten DSH # 38465
Township of Lake Mills
7 /17/2020 Adult Unknown Gender Buff Tabby Cat DSH # 38457
City of Fort Atkinson
7 /15/2020 Adult Female Grey Cat DSH # 38451
7 /18/2020 Senior Male white black Dog Terrier Mix # 38458
Township of Hebron
7 /13/2020 Young Adult Male Buff tabby Kitten DSH # 38441
7 /14/2020 Kitten Female tortabby Kitten DSH # 38443
7 /14/2020 Kitten Female dilute calico Kitten DSH # 38442
7 /15/2020 Kitten Female Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38446
7 /15/2020 Kitten Male Black White Kitten Black&White # 38445
7 /15/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 3844
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.