Township of Aztalan
7 /30/2020 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 38504
7 /30/2020 Adult Female Tan and White Dog Pitbull # 38505
Township of Lake Mills
8 /1 /2020 Adult Female Tortabby Cat DSH # 38507
City of Fort Atkinson
7 /28/2020 Adult Male Grey white Cat DSH # 38493
7 /29/2020 Kitten Male Gray White Kitten DMH # 38499
7 /29/2020 Kitten Male Buff Tabby Kitten DMH # 38498
7 /29/2020 Kitten Female White Gray Tabby Kitten DSH # 38500
Village of Johnson Creek
8 /1 /2020 Adult Female Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 38506
Town of Koshkonong
7 /27/2020 Kitten Female tortabby Kitten DSH # 38492
7 /27/2020 Kitten Male white orange tabby Kitten DSH # 38491
7 /27/2020 Kitten Female orange tabby white Kitten DSH # 38490
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.