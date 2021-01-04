For more info. call the shelter 920-674-2048
City of Jefferson
1 /1 /2021 Kitten Male Buff Tabby Kitten DSH # 38858
Township of Cold Spring
1 /3 /2021 Adult Female Torti Cat DSH # 38859
Township of Jefferson
12/29/202 Adult Female Torti Cat DSH # 38854
Township of Lake Mills
12/28/202 Adult Male Buff tabby Cat DSH # 38853
Township of Oakland
12/28/202 Adult Male orange tabby Cat DMH # 38852
