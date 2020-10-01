City of Lake Mills
9 /23/2020 Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 38611
9 /24/2020 Adult Male Black White Cat DSH # 38614
Township of Aztalan
9 /25/2020 Kitten Female Torti White Kitten DSH # 38616
City of Fort Atkinson
9 /21/2020 Adult Unknown Gender Grey Tabby White Cat DSH # 38607
9 /24/2020 Kitten Unknown Gender Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38612
Town of Koshkonong
9 /24/2020 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 38613Johnson Creek
9 /27/2020 Kitten Male Grey White Kitten DSH # 38618
