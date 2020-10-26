For more info.
call 920-674-2048
Township of Lake Mills
10/19/202 Kitten Female Black and White Kitten DSH # 38679
10/19/202 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DSH # 38680
10/19/202 Kitten Female Black Kitten DSH # 38681
10/21/202 Kitten Female Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38686
Village of Johnson Creek
10/21/202 Adult Male Buff Dog Chihuahua mix # 38684
Township of Jefferson
10/19/202 Adult Male Buff Tabby White Cat DSH # 38678
10/22/202 Kitten Male Buff Tabby Kitten DSH # 38695
10/23/202 Adult Male Red Dog Chihuahua Mix # 38700
10/23/202 Young Adult Female Dilute Tortabby Cat DSH # 38699
10/23/202 Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 38698
City of Jefferson
10/20/202 Adult Female black white Cat DSH # 38683
City of Fort Atkinson
10/19/202 Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 38682
10/23/202 Adult Male Grey Tabby White Cat DSH # 38697
Township of Sumner
10/21/202 Kitten Male Grey Kitten DSH # 38685
