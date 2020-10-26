For more info.

call 920-674-2048

Township of Lake Mills

10/19/202 Kitten Female Black and White Kitten DSH # 38679

10/19/202 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DSH # 38680

10/19/202 Kitten Female Black Kitten DSH # 38681

10/21/202 Kitten Female Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38686

Village of Johnson Creek

10/21/202 Adult Male Buff Dog Chihuahua mix # 38684

Township of Jefferson

10/19/202 Adult Male Buff Tabby White Cat DSH # 38678

10/22/202 Kitten Male Buff Tabby Kitten DSH # 38695

10/23/202 Adult Male Red Dog Chihuahua Mix # 38700

10/23/202 Young Adult Female Dilute Tortabby Cat DSH # 38699

10/23/202 Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 38698

City of Jefferson

10/20/202 Adult Female black white Cat DSH # 38683

City of Fort Atkinson

10/19/202 Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 38682

10/23/202 Adult Male Grey Tabby White Cat DSH # 38697

Township of Sumner

10/21/202 Kitten Male Grey Kitten DSH # 38685

