April 14

For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048

City of Fort Atkinson

4 /10/2022 Adult Male Grey Cat DSH # 39898

Township of Aztalan

4 /4 /2022 Young Adult Female black white Cat DSH # 39885

Township of Koshkonong

4 /5 /2022 Adult Female Black w/ smoke Cat DMH # 39887 4 paw Polydactyl

 

 

