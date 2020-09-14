City of Lake Mills
9 /7 /2020 Young Adult Male Orange Tabby White Cat DSH # 38567
Township of Aztalan
9 /10/2020 Kitten Unknown Gender White/Black Kitten DSH # 38579
9 /10/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38578
9 /10/2020 Kitten Female Tortabby White Kitten DSH # 38577
9 /10/2020 Kitten Female Dilute Calico Kitten DSH # 38576
9 /10/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 38574
9 /10/2020 Adult Female Tortabby White Cat DSH # 38580
Township of Hebron
9 /11/2020 Kitten Male Orange Tabby Kitten DSH # 38585
9 /11/2020 Kitten Male Buff Tabby Kitten DSH # 38584
9 /11/2020 k8itten Male Gray Tabby Kitten DSH # 38583
Township of Jefferson
9 /8 /2020 Kitten Female Black White Kitten DSH # 38569
Township of Lake Mills
9 /12/2020 Young Adult Female Tortabby Cat DSH # 38588
Township of Sullivan
9 /9 /2020 Adult Unknown Gender Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 38572
9 /11/2020 Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 38582
