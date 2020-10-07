City of Lake Mills
9 /30/2020 Adult Male Gray Tabby Cat DSH # 38623
10/1 /2020 kitten Female Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38626
City of Jefferson
9 /29/2020 Adult Male Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 38622
9 /29/2020 Kitten Female grey Kitten DSH # 38620
Township of Cold Spring
10/4 /2020 Kitten Male Grey Tabby Kitten DSH # 38634
Township of Hebron
10/1 /2020 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DSH # 38627
Township of Oakland
10/2 /2020 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 38632
10/2 /2020 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 38631
10/2 /2020 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DSH # 38630
10/2 /2020 Kitten Female Torti Kitten DSH # 38629
10/2 /2020 Kitten Female Black Kitten DSH # 38628
