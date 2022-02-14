Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Feb. 17For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048City of Fort Atkinson2 /12/2022 Adult Male Flame Point Cat Siamese mix # 398032 /12/2022 Young Adult Male Buff Tabby White Cat DSH # 398052 /12/2022 Young Adult Male Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 39804Village of Johnson Creek2 /12/2022 Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 39807 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Tyranena Brewing Company progresses in plans to open second location downtown Lake Mills Girls basketball: L-Cats crush Cardinals to clinch fourth straight conference Natural area near Lake Mills may see protection Lake Mills EMS issues letter of contract termination to city, town Former Jefferson County coroner Theder remembered as professional, funny, special Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!