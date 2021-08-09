For more info call the

shelter 920-674-2048

City of Fort Atkinson

8 /5 /2021 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH #3939

City of Lake Mills

8 /6 /2021 Kitten Male  Black and White Kitten DMH #39399    4 paw polydactyl

8 /7 /2021 Young Adult Male Tan Dog Chihuahua mix #39397

8 /7 /2021  Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DMH #3939

Township of Aztalan

8 /5 /2021 Adult Female Dilute Calico Cat DSH #39381

8 /5 /2021 Kitten Female Torti White Kitten DSH #39387

8 /5 /2021 Kitten Female Dilute Calico Kitten DSH #39386

8 /5 /2021 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DSH #39385

8 /5 /2021 Kitten Male Buff Tabby White Kitten DSH #39384

8 /5 /2021 Kitten Male Grey and White Kitten DSH #39383

8 /5 /2021 Kitten Male Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH #39382

Township of Jefferson

8 /6 /2021 Kitten Female Black Kitten DSH #39392

8 /6 /2021 Kitten Female Black White Kitten DSH #39391 white under chin

Recommended for you