For more info call the
shelter 920-674-2048
City of Fort Atkinson
8 /5 /2021 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH #3939
City of Lake Mills
8 /6 /2021 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DMH #39399 4 paw polydactyl
8 /7 /2021 Young Adult Male Tan Dog Chihuahua mix #39397
8 /7 /2021 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DMH #3939
Township of Aztalan
8 /5 /2021 Adult Female Dilute Calico Cat DSH #39381
8 /5 /2021 Kitten Female Torti White Kitten DSH #39387
8 /5 /2021 Kitten Female Dilute Calico Kitten DSH #39386
8 /5 /2021 Kitten Male Black and White Kitten DSH #39385
8 /5 /2021 Kitten Male Buff Tabby White Kitten DSH #39384
8 /5 /2021 Kitten Male Grey and White Kitten DSH #39383
8 /5 /2021 Kitten Male Orange Tabby White Kitten DSH #39382
Township of Jefferson
8 /6 /2021 Kitten Female Black Kitten DSH #39392
8 /6 /2021 Kitten Female Black White Kitten DSH #39391 white under chin