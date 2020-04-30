Township of Cold Spring
4 /24/2020 Young Adult Male Black Cat DSH # 38236 crooked tail
Township of Sullivan
4 /20/2020 Adult Male Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 38230 missing half of left front leg
Village of Johnson Creek
4 /20/2020 Adult Male Orange Tabby White Cat DSH # 38231
