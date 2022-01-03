JC Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jan 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For more info call theshelter 920-674-2048Township of Lake Mills1 /2 /2022 Adult Female Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 39720City of Fort Atkinson12/27/202 Kitten Female black w/ white between Kitten DSH # 3971112/27/202 Kitten Male black w/ white on neck Kitten DSH # 3971012/29/202 Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 3971312/29/202 Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 3971412/29/202 Adult Female Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 39715Township of Hebron12/30/202 Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 39717Township of Sullivan12/29/202 Kitten Male Brown Tabby White Kitten DSH # 397161 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now City of Lake Mills, EMS continue to work on crafting updated contract Longtime downtown Lake Mills gym gets new owner, name City of Lake Mills to look at long, short-term maintenance for Mill Pond Girls basketball: L-Cats build big lead, hold off Lakeland Other states found success with wildlife bridges, so where are Wisconsin’s? Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!