For more info call the

shelter 920-674-2048

City of Lake Mills

1 /7 /2022 Adult Female Dilute Tortabby Cat DSH # 39734 left ear tip

Township of Cold Spring

1 /7 /2022 Adult Female Gray Tabby White Cat DSH # 39733

Township of Sullivan

1 /7 /2022 Adult Male Orange Tabby White Cat DSH # 39730 left ear tipped

