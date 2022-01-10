JC Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jan 10, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For more info call theshelter 920-674-2048City of Lake Mills1 /7 /2022 Adult Female Dilute Tortabby Cat DSH # 39734 left ear tipTownship of Cold Spring1 /7 /2022 Adult Female Gray Tabby White Cat DSH # 39733Township of Sullivan1 /7 /2022 Adult Male Orange Tabby White Cat DSH # 39730 left ear tipped Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Five seeking Lake Mills School Board seats Bartel’s Beach playground equipment sold to local bidders Longtime downtown Lake Mills gym gets new owner, name Lake Mills Leader office closed to public in response to spike in COVID cases Ringer 'round the nation Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!