For more info.
call 920-674-2048
City of Fort Atkinson
10/5 /2020 Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 38635
City of Jefferson
10/7 /2020 Adult Unknown Gender Grey w/ white Cat DSH # 38640
Township of Jefferson
10/6 /2020 Kitten Male Black Kitten DSH # 38638
Township of Oakland
10/8 /2020 Adult Female Brown Tabby White Cat DMH # 38648
10/9 /2020 Adult Unknown Gender White Grey Tabby Cat DSH # 38649Village of Johnson Creek
10/10/202 Adult Unknown Gender Orange Tabby Cat DSH # 38652
