Jefferson County Humane Society stray pets Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Feb 21, 2022 Feb 21, 2022 Updated 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Feb. 24For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048Township of Aztalan2 /19/2022 Young Adult Male Black White Cat DSH # 39815Township of Oakland2 /16/2022 Adult Female black w/ white Dog Lab mix # 39811 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lake Mills School District moving to conditional masking effective Feb. 21 Lake Mills High School food pantry The Mill serves dual purpose 2022 Jefferson County Fair changes draw participant opposition City of Lake Mills moving forward with building new wastewater treatment facility Remote work is here to stay, but doesn't extend to many workers Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!