City of Lake Mills
5 /26/2020 Adult Male Buff Tabby White Cat DSH # 38308
Township of Aztalan
5 /29/2020 Adult Female Orange Tabby White Cat DSH # 38323
Township of Hebron
5 /26/2020 Kitten Male Black White Kitten DSH # 38315
5 /26/2020 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 38314
5 /26/2020 Kitten Female Gray Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38313
5 /26/2020 Kitten Female Black Kitten DSH # 38312
5 /26/2020 Kitten Male Gray Tabby White Kitten DSH # 38311
5 /26/2020 Adult Female Lynx Point Cat Siamese Mix # 38310
5 /30/2020 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 38324
Township of Lake Mills
5 /28/2020 Adult Male White Black Cat DSH # 38321
